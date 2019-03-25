Brokerages Set Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) Target Price at $44.01

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.08 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 1st.

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $33,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,414.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 27,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $1,209,861.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,400. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.39. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

