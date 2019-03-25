Brokerages Set Autohome Inc (ATHM) Target Price at $91.48

Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.48.

ATHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Sunday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.34 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Autohome alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATHM opened at $90.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Autohome has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $119.50.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.