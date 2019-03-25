Brokerages Expect Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) to Post $0.39 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Umpqua reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UMPQ. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $167,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,415,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,828. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 57.53%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

