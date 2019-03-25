Brokerages Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $167.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on STNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. B. Riley raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $18.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 13,977,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,601,000 after buying an additional 10,328,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,545,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,797,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646,564 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,597,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benefit Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 11,205,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.