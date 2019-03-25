Brokerages Expect Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) to Post $0.73 EPS

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $46.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, EVP Michel Fievez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $796,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,958.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 857.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 192.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWM opened at $37.66 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.