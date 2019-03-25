Brokerages Expect PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for PetroChina’s earnings. PetroChina reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 135.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PetroChina will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $5.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PetroChina.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetroChina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PetroChina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PetroChina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.90.

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $66.03 on Monday. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $59.21 and a twelve month high of $85.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 979.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

