Brokerages Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Million

Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce sales of $2.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $7.00 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.65 million to $27.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.65 million, with estimates ranging from $15.04 million to $31.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 490.25% and a negative return on equity of 175.83%.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Staab II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynne Powell sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $28,236.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,236.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $279,663. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 169,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.81.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.