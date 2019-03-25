Brokerages Expect AXT Inc (AXTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) to post $20.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the lowest is $20.56 million. AXT reported sales of $24.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $97.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $100.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $114.87 million, with estimates ranging from $114.73 million to $115.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). AXT had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered AXT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AXT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AXT by 804.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AXT by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in AXT during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AXT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,069,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in AXT during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,520. AXT has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $173.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.19.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.