Brokerages Anticipate UDR, Inc. (UDR) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Equities analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.52. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. UDR had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

UDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,804. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. UDR has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

In related news, Chairman Thomas W. Toomey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $2,253,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,682,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,828,139.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,423,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,289 shares of company stock worth $5,071,276 over the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in UDR by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 42,605,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,722,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,015 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $165,414,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $106,065,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in UDR by 3,986.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,198,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,828 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in UDR by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,696,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,912,000 after acquiring an additional 958,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

