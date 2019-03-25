Brokerages Anticipate Sabre Corp (SABR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Sabre reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $923.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.19 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SABR shares. Bank of America cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.90. 1,032,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,330. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 9,447 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $203,204.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,895.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Sabre by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sabre by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Sabre by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 48,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd grew its position in Sabre by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 9,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

