Brokerages Anticipate KeyCorp (KEY) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Brokerages forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. KeyCorp posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.74.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 31,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $541,353.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,822.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $72,127.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,281.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,959,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 114,959,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,532,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,693,000 after acquiring an additional 527,640 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in KeyCorp by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 41,244,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713,851 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in KeyCorp by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,176,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086,291 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.00. 18,648,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,261,778. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.