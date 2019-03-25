Brokerages Anticipate Endava PLC – (DAVA) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $92.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.46 million.

DAVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA acquired a new stake in Endava in the third quarter valued at about $3,144,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava in the third quarter valued at about $14,213,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Endava in the third quarter valued at about $20,555,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Endava by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the third quarter valued at about $23,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA opened at $25.30 on Friday. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

