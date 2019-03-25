Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4,747.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In related news, Director Albert E. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $212,479.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,159 shares of company stock worth $3,192,527 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTEK stock opened at $57.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $72.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $553.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.46 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

