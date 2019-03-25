Brian Jones Sells 35,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) insider Brian Jones sold 35,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total transaction of $3,790,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,619.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.52. 15,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12 month low of $60.30 and a 12 month high of $109.55.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $798.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $92.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,524,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,900 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $74,708,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,470,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,310,000 after acquiring an additional 565,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,936,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,195,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,118,000 after acquiring an additional 310,546 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/brian-jones-sells-35000-shares-of-nexstar-media-group-inc-nxst-stock.html.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.