Bri-Chem (BRY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

BRY opened at C$0.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.28. Bri-Chem has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39.

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of drilling fluid chemicals and additives to the resource industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending & Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending & Packaging USA, and Other.

