Bray Capital Advisors Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.2% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 17,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $150.04 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $123.80 and a 12-month high of $166.03.

