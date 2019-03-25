Bray Capital Advisors Has $1.33 Million Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors owned 0.07% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

SSO stock opened at $115.03 on Monday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $81.39 and a 52 week high of $129.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.2202 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

