Bray Capital Advisors Buys 2,735 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 349,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,851,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,856,000 after acquiring an additional 138,773 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 570,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after acquiring an additional 154,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 350,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,613,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $78.99 on Monday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 17,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,232,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dominique Grau sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $685,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,960,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,764,185.

Several brokerages have recently commented on A. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Agilent Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

