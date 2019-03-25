Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Geospace Technologies Co. (GEOS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 210,921 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Geospace Technologies worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEOS. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 796,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 197,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 197,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 121,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 56,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $13.78 on Monday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $16.92.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.29). Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

