Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830,298 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,314,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,843,000 after purchasing an additional 808,848 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,155,000 after purchasing an additional 205,898 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 1.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,852,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,334,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cinemark by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,821,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,217,000 after purchasing an additional 34,887 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wedbush set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Shares of CNK opened at $39.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $798.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.97 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

