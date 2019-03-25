Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 831 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 66,016 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $9,431,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $8,789,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,609,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $57.12 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 45.77%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles O. Rossotti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $532,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-buys-831-shares-of-booz-allen-hamilton-holding-co-bah.html.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.