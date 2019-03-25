BPOST SA/ADR (BPOSY) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS: BPOSY) is one of 316 publicly-traded companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BPOST SA/ADR to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BPOST SA/ADR and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BPOST SA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A BPOST SA/ADR Competitors 1263 2976 1823 90 2.12

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 19.02%. Given BPOST SA/ADR’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BPOST SA/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares BPOST SA/ADR and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BPOST SA/ADR 6.20% 29.20% 7.33% BPOST SA/ADR Competitors 8.99% 10.67% 5.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BPOST SA/ADR and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BPOST SA/ADR $3.36 billion $367.23 million 5.11 BPOST SA/ADR Competitors $13.05 billion $1.39 billion 17.81

BPOST SA/ADR’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BPOST SA/ADR. BPOST SA/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

BPOST SA/ADR has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BPOST SA/ADR’s peers have a beta of 0.72, indicating that their average stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BPOST SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. BPOST SA/ADR pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 29.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

BPOST SA/ADR peers beat BPOST SA/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

BPOST SA/ADR Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. The company also offers transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic parcels, international parcels, logistic solutions, value-added services, international mails, banking and financial products, insurance, and distribution products. It serves big customers, private and public customers, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, and residential customers, as well as customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, or the bpost's eShop to purchase their mail, press, and other products. The company is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

