Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a C$150.00 price target on the stock.

BYD.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an average rating and set a C$154.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Cormark upped their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$124.25 to C$134.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$140.00 to C$138.00 and set an average rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Income Fund has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$142.00.

BYD.UN stock opened at C$141.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 39.82. Boyd Group Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$81.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$111.99.

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

