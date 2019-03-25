Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (BIF) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,476 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 58,959 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,634 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 21,626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 52,524 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 35,124 shares during the period. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BIF opened at $10.70 on Monday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $11.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

