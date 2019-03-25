Bottos Hits Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Bottos has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $298,343.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Bibox, BigONE and OTCBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $720.63 or 0.18203346 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00063876 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00001327 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,990,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, LBank, Bibox, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

