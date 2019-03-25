Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) to report $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $1.46. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 205%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCEI shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,476,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,783 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,142,000 after buying an additional 1,128,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after buying an additional 262,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. 191,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $448.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.49. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $40.38.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

