Bokf Na Sells 282 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3,810.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,282,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,537 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy stock opened at $42.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NRG Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.78.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 18,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $732,068.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Christopher Moser sold 34,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $1,311,136.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,695 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Macquarie set a $48.00 target price on NRG Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bokf Na Sells 282 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NRG)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/bokf-na-sells-282-shares-of-nrg-energy-inc-nrg.html.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.