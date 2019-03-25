Bokf Na Purchases 7,615 Shares of Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Bokf Na boosted its position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Flex were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Flex by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Flex by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79. Flex Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

