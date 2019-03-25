Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 16,104 Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (MYI)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 70,533 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $612,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 34,362 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,375,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund alerts:

Shares of MYI opened at $12.86 on Monday. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 16,104 Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (MYI)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/bokf-na-acquires-shares-of-16104-blackrock-muniyield-insured-fund-inc-myi.html.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.