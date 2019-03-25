Boeing Co (BA) Stake Raised by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,344 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 1.8% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $20,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1,371.4% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock opened at $362.17 on Monday. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.96. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 4,286.60%. The company had revenue of $28.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aircraft producer to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Theodore Colbert III sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.85, for a total value of $873,712.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.84, for a total transaction of $1,198,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.91.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Boeing Co (BA) Stake Raised by Empire Life Investments Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/boeing-co-ba-stake-raised-by-empire-life-investments-inc.html.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.