BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for Equity Residential (EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Mizuho cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.63. 125,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,090. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.54). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $652.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total value of $49,608.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total value of $34,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,872 shares of company stock valued at $16,960,483. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 203,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Equity Residential by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,340,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,546,000 after purchasing an additional 801,666 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 5.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 337,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,336,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

