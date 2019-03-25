Block-Logic (BLTG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $253,647.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Block-Logic Profile

BLTG is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 33,962,735 coins and its circulating supply is 10,081,970 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG . The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

