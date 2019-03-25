Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.84

Shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 240442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $118,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

