BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Varex Imaging Corp (VREX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,916,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.52% of Varex Imaging worth $140,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 146,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

VREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Varex Imaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $33.45 on Monday. Varex Imaging Corp has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

