BlackRock Inc. Has $133.55 Million Holdings in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (BPR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,294,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.51% of Brookfield Property Reit worth $133,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter worth $535,905,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the third quarter valued at $535,905,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the third quarter valued at $78,313,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the third quarter valued at $64,186,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the third quarter valued at $63,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPR opened at $20.41 on Monday. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

