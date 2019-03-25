BlackRock Inc. Acquires 313,018 Shares of Air Lease Corp (AL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,330,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 313,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $130,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, November 30th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Air Lease and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Air Lease stock opened at $32.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Air Lease Corp has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.03.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $449.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.55 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.30%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

