Blackline Inc (BL) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackline were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Blackline by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Blackline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackline by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Blackline by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Blackline by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackline alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Blackline in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackline in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Blackline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

BL stock opened at $47.05 on Monday. Blackline Inc has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $58.11. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $62.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Blackline’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sumeru (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,983,873 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $191,863,323.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 400,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $19,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,865.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,925,408 shares of company stock worth $237,152,823 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Blackline Inc (BL) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/blackline-inc-bl-shares-bought-by-lpl-financial-llc.html.

Blackline Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.