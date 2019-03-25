BitStation Market Cap Hits $30,334.00 (BSTN)

BitStation (CURRENCY:BSTN) traded 55.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One BitStation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinBene. During the last seven days, BitStation has traded down 53.8% against the dollar. BitStation has a total market cap of $30,334.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of BitStation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00416665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.01638805 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00227143 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00001365 BTC.

BitStation Token Profile

BitStation launched on March 11th, 2018. BitStation’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,704,185,603 tokens. BitStation’s official website is www.bitstation.co . BitStation’s official Twitter account is @BitStation_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitStation Token Trading

BitStation can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitStation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitStation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitStation using one of the exchanges listed above.

