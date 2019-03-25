Bitstar Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (BITS)

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Bitstar has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitstar coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Bitstar has a total market cap of $65,618.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002584 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitstar Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitstar’s total supply is 20,192,004 coins. Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitstar is www.bitstarcoin.com . The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitstar

Bitstar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitstar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitstar using one of the exchanges listed above.

