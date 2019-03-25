BitCoal (COAL) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 25th. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $5,480.00 and $0.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.01331955 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00014629 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007618 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

