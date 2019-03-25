Biogen (BIIB) PT Lowered to $236.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $236.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $427.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $372.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.81.

Shares of BIIB opened at $216.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen has a 12-month low of $216.49 and a 12-month high of $388.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Biogen’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $328.45 per share, with a total value of $2,299,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,061.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total value of $2,008,754.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Biogen by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 190,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,325,000 after purchasing an additional 91,039 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,668,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,078,000 after purchasing an additional 160,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,940,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

