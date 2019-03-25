BidaskClub Lowers Omega Flex (OFLX) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $73.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $737.12 million, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.08. Omega Flex has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $95.00.
Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.87 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 32.25%.
About Omega Flex
Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.
