BidaskClub Lowers Omega Flex (OFLX) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $73.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $737.12 million, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.08. Omega Flex has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.87 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 32.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Flex by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Omega Flex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Omega Flex by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 79,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 28,655 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Omega Flex by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

