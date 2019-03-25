BidaskClub Downgrades Bancorp (TBBK) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th.

Bancorp stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.21. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Bancorp had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $47.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 38,343 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 210,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,521,000 after buying an additional 151,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and retirement accounts.

