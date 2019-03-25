B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,747,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 124,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of B&G Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.72.

In other B&G Foods news, COO Kenneth G. Romanzi bought 1,200 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,568.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $29,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BGS opened at $24.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $458.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.44 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.70%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/bg-foods-inc-bgs-shares-sold-by-brinker-capital-inc.html.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.