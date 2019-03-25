B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Position Raised by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,642 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,154,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 53,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $458.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.44 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

In other B&G Foods news, COO Kenneth G. Romanzi bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $29,568.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,568. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.72.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

