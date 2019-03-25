Best Buy (BBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

BBY has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Best Buy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.82.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $70.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 492,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $33,702,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,676,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $69,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,239,284 shares of company stock worth $85,077,082. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

