Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $65,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Stock

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 438,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 126,374 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,416 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,636,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 12,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $127,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $35,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,551. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLF opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.84. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The mining company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.52 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 47.17% and a negative return on equity of 509.82%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the mining company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $11.50 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

