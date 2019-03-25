Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 502 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 199.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on Avery Dennison and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Loop Capital lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $523,763.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total value of $10,917,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,664 shares of company stock valued at $25,593,024. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVY opened at $108.99 on Monday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $82.89 and a 12 month high of $116.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.32%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

