Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,502,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,833 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Benchmark Electronics worth $137,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 340.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 68.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.68. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.27 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on BHE. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Sidoti began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

