Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,502 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 8,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.13, for a total transaction of $2,119,875.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,839,137.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $2,839,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,574 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.11. 12,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/becton-dickinson-and-co-bdx-shares-sold-by-lowe-brockenbrough-co-inc.html.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.